Nevis Tourism Authority Announces New Interim CEO

Media Release Courtesy of the Nevis Tourism Authority

Friday, February 11, 2022 — The Caribbean island of Nevis has announced the appointment of industry veteran Devon Liburd as interim CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority. Liburd has over two decades of experience within the organization, where he has served as Director of Sales and Marketing since 2008.

In his role as Director of Sales and Marketing, he oversees the promotion of Nevis in all of its source markets and is also responsible for the cruise sector. Liburd has led the delivery of the annual Nevis Mango and Food Festival and coordinated the Nothing like a Nevisian Holiday event. Prior to this position, he was a tourism officer for the Department of Tourism, Nevis. Over his career, he has worked in every area of tourism and contributed to the overall development of the industry on the island.

Liburd said

“It’s an honor to help continue sharing our culture with visitors from all over the world. I’m thrilled to take on this role during this exciting next chapter for Nevis and help further elevate our island as travelers increasingly seek premium travel experiences.”

Liburd helped implement the Caribbean Tourism Organisation Management Information Systems for Tourism (CTO MIST), a tourism statistics program introduced for the turn of the new millennium. He also coordinated the Small Tourism Enterprise Program (STEP), a project from the Organisation of the American States (OAS) designed to develop small tourism enterprises to become more competitive in the tourism industry. He holds a BSC in Tourism Management from the University of the West Indies in the Bahamas and an MSC in Strategic Tourism Management from CERAM European School of Business in France.

Speaking on behalf of the board of directors, Chairperson Pamela Martin commented, “We warmly welcome Devon to this role and have every confidence he will succeed.”

Former CEO Jadine Yarde departed on January 21, 2022. 

Tourism
