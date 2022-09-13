Browse categories
Morocco Scholarship Programme 2022/23 for OECS Nationals now open!

OECS Media Release

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 — The Government of the Kingdom of Morocco has announced the opening of the Morocco Scholarship Programme 2022/23 for citizens of the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Member States of Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to further their educational pursuits with a fully funded scholarship in a variety of disciplines. Scholarship awardees can enroll in the fields of medicine, architecture, engineering, business or any programs offered at Moroccan Public Institutions.

Individuals interested in this opportunity can find information through the following offices:

Antigua and Barbuda – Prime Minister’s Scholarship Committee

Commonwealth of Dominica – Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellency

Grenada – Ministry of Education

Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis – Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry and Commerce

Saint Lucia – Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation

Deadline to apply for the Government of Morocco Scholarship Programme 2022/23 is  Friday 14th October. 2022.

An informational webinar will be hosted by the Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco on Thursday 29th September 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Caribbean Time where interested individuals will have an opportunity to learn more about the scholarship programme from the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI), along with first-hand experience from Caribbean students studying in Morocco. The Webinar will be streamed live via the OECS Facebook Page.

Contact us
Embassies of the Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

