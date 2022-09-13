Morocco Scholarship Programme 2022/23 for OECS Nationals now open!

The Government of the Kingdom of Morocco has announced the opening of the Morocco Scholarship Programme 2022/23 for citizens of the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Member States of Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to further their educational pursuits with a fully funded scholarship in a variety of disciplines. Scholarship awardees can enroll in the fields of medicine, architecture, engineering, business or any programs offered at Moroccan Public Institutions.

Individuals interested in this opportunity can find information through the following offices:

Antigua and Barbuda – Prime Minister’s Scholarship Committee

Commonwealth of Dominica – Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellency

Grenada – Ministry of Education

Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis – Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry and Commerce

Saint Lucia – Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation

Deadline to apply for the Government of Morocco Scholarship Programme 2022/23 is Friday 14th October. 2022.

An informational webinar will be hosted by the Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco on Thursday 29th September 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Caribbean Time where interested individuals will have an opportunity to learn more about the scholarship programme from the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI), along with first-hand experience from Caribbean students studying in Morocco. The Webinar will be streamed live via the OECS Facebook Page.