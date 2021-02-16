MONTSERRAT TO LAUNCH A REMOTE WORKERS TRAVEL SHOW

Brades, Montserrat – Why should you work remotely from Montserrat? On February 17, the Government of Montserrat will launch its new travel and tourism show called Montserrat Moves. The show will be used to promote Montserrat’s new Remote Worker Stamp and will feature remote workers’ stories, interviews with local entrepreneurs and government officials, as well as tips about travelling to, living in, and working from Montserrat.

“Montserrat has several unique attributes that make the Remote Worker Stamp attractive including safety, good mobile penetration, good internet connectivity, an adequate health care system and a high standard of education and public service. These things collectively give us an opportunity to enter the market with this particular initiative to promote and elevate Montserrat’s position as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel,” said Dr. The Hon. Samuel Joseph, Deputy Premier and Minister of Communication, Work, Labour and Energy (MCWLE). “The new show is one of the many marketing tools that Bass Consultancy Services has employed to date, to promote the Stamp and Montserrat,” he added.

The show will be hosted by Miss Stevika Rodney, first runner up in the Miss Montserrat 2019 annual pageant and also a current employee of MCWLE. On the first episode of the podcast, Miss Rodney will be sitting down with Cody Greenwood (from RUSH Films, Australia) to announce the world premiere of her new music documentary about AIR Studios Montserrat, called Under The Volcano. Future episodes will feature interviews with remote working families, local entrepreneurs, artists and artisans, as well as interviews with government officials about the island’s COVID-19 response and its future regeneration.

The podcast aims to be the ultimate travel guide for all things Montserrat.

The Montserrat Remote Worker Stamp is a travel permit that allows persons to live and work from Montserrat for up to 12 months. Application fees for the Stamp are USD $500 for individuals and USD$750 for individuals accompanied by a maximum of three family members. Program candidates must show proof of full-time employment, an annual income of a minimum of USD$70,000, and up-to-date health insurance coverage for applicants and accompanying family members, for eligibility. For more information on the Remote Work Programme, visit https://montserratremoteworker.com.

Montserrat Moves will be streamed live via the Montserrat Remote Worker Stamp’s Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube (@remoteworkermni) pages and will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud (@remoteworkermni). You will also be able to watch live episodes of the show on the Montserrat Remote Worker Stamp’s application website from the 17th February 2021 at 5pm.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE SHOW

Montserrat Moves is the official Montserrat Travel Guide featuring remote worker stories, interviews with local entrepreneurs and creatives, government officials and tips about Montserrat

Social Media Profiles

For more information about the show please email Vernaire Bass at bassconsultancyservice@gmail.com.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE MONTSERRAT REMOTE WORKER STAMP

Apply at: www.montserratremoteworkers.com

The live-streamed launch of the Stamp: https://fb.watch/3o9gyXzMPj/

The promotional video: https://fb.watch/3o9cIKjohr/

Eligibility Criteria

Works for an employer that is registered in a foreign country and they have a contract of work with that employer; or Conducts business activity for a company that is registered in a foreign country and of which they are a partner/shareholder; or Offers freelance or consulting services mostly to clients, whose permanent establishments are in a foreign country, and with whom they have contracts; and Earns an annual income of USD$70,000; and Has health insurance with valid Montserrat and COVID-19 coverage.

Application Fees

Single: USD$500;

Families (up to 3 dependants): USD$750

Additional family member: USD$250 each

Supporting Documents

Proof of passport biographical data

A recent passport photograph

Proof of health insurance with valid Montserrat and COVID-19 cover

Proof of employment/business incorporation certificate

Enquiries

Contact: Loni Howe

Email: remoteworker@gov.ms / mcw@gov.ms