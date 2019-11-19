Montserrat: OECS Congratulates Premier-Elect Taylor-Farrell on election victory
Statement from the OECS Commission
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 — The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends warm congratulations to Premier-elect Easton Taylor-Farrell on the victory of his party at the just concluded national elections in Montserrat.
Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, welcomed the newly elected Premier stating,
"I look forward to working with you, both as Premier of Montserrat and as a member of the OECS Authority, to shape and implement policies and strategies geared toward a more prosperous and sustainable future for the OECS region."
"In this regard, you can be assured of the steadfast commitment of the staff of the OECS Commission to ensuring the success of the OECS integration project for the benefit of the people of Montserrat and the other Member States of our Organisation," concluded Dr. Jules.
In extending congratulations to the incoming Premier, Director General Jules also thanked Hon. Donaldson Romeo for his unwavering support towards the OECS integration process during his tenure.
May God bless the people and the nation of Montserrat.