Montserrat: OECS Congratulates Premier-Elect Taylor-Farrell on election victory

Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, welcomed the newly elected Premier stating,

"I look forward to working with you, both as Premier of Montserrat and as a member of the OECS Authority, to shape and implement policies and strategies geared toward a more prosperous and sustainable future for the OECS region."

"In this regard, you can be assured of the steadfast commitment of the staff of the OECS Commission to ensuring the success of the OECS integration project for the benefit of the people of Montserrat and the other Member States of our Organisation," concluded Dr. Jules.