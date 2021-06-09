Ministry of Education and SUMMA launch the Regional Teacher Survey

SUMMA, the first Laboratory for Research and Innovation in Education for Latin America and the Caribbean, the Knowledge Exchange and Innovation Center for Latin America and the Caribbean (KIX LAC), the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the Ministry of Education of Guyana, launch the survey “The Teacher's Voice, Educational Practices in the Context of COVID-19”, which aims to obtain information on the pedagogical practices developed in primary and secondary schools in Latin America and the Caribbean in the context of the pandemic.

The objective is to explore how education systems have been affected by school closures and the massive shift from face-to-face to distance education. Comparative data on how schools and teachers are facing this crisis will allow us to learn from the different experiences implemented and their possible replication.

Javier Gonzalez, Director of SUMMA, stated that

"although countries in the region have implemented emergency remote teaching initiatives, the prolonged closure of schools will have repercussions on learning. We want to hear the voice of the teachers, to know the wide range of strategies generated, their responses to maintain the link with students and management teams, and the great work done by you to carry out your work remotely and adapt your work in this new context".



Raúl Chacón, director of KIX LAC, commented on this initiative that

"We want to contribute to face the current educational challenges in our region, paying attention to the different

elements that teachers report regarding the teaching and learning processes together with their students, highlighting at the same time the good experiences and lessons learned in times of pandemic."

The survey is being conducted in 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean with the support of the Ministries of Education of the countries. The results will be presented in September 2021, which will provide inputs to various actors in the education system to design strategies that safeguard student learning, support the work of teachers and promote the well-being of the educational community.

We want to hear your voice, let's make a difference together.



About SUMMA

SUMMA is the first Laboratory for Research and Innovation in Education for Latin America and

the Caribbean. It was created in 2016 by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), with

the support of the Ministries of Education of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and

Uruguay. Since 2018, the Ministries of Guatemala, Honduras and Panama have also joined.

SUMMA works throughout the region and its board is made up of leading experts, former

Ministers of Education and academics from 10 countries. Its mission is to foster social justice by

promoting the right to education, with special attention to the most disadvantaged and

historically excluded groups in society. It seeks to increase the quality, equity and inclusion of

education systems in Latin America and the Caribbean, supporting the improvement of

decision-making processes, both in structural policies and in pedagogical practices in schools.

About KIX LAC

KIX LAC is the Latin American and Caribbean hub of KIX (Knowledge and Innovation

Exchange), a platform promoted by the Global Partnership for Education and the International

Development Research Centre, which brings together the most diverse actors in education

and aims to contribute to the strengthening of education systems in partner countries.

The regional network is led by SUMMA (Laboratorio de Investigación e Innovación Educativa

para América Latina y el Caribe), and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS),

and includes 8 member countries: Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Saint

Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.