Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Business CARICOM Climate Change Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECSC ECTEL Economic Development Education Energy Health International Relations Legal Services OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Message of Condolence from the OECS Commission

Message of Condolence from the OECS Commission

Media Statement

Saturday, August 10, 2019 — The OECS Commission extends deepest condolences to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the passing of former parliamentarian, Sir Vincent Ian Beache.

Sir Vincent served as a Minister and Member of Parliament for many years and contributed significantly to the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. His service to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will always be remembered. 

The Commission extends heartfelt sympathies to the family of Sir Vincent and to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on this sad occasion.

Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software