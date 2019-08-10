Message of Condolence from the OECS Commission

The OECS Commission extends deepest condolences to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the passing of former parliamentarian, Sir Vincent Ian Beache.

Sir Vincent served as a Minister and Member of Parliament for many years and contributed significantly to the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. His service to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will always be remembered.

The Commission extends heartfelt sympathies to the family of Sir Vincent and to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on this sad occasion.