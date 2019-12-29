Message of condolence

Browse categories
Sunday, December 29, 2019 — The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) expresses deep regret on the passing of former colleague, Mr. Jimmy Emmanuel.

During his tenure at the OECS Commission, Mr. Emmanuel served as Director of External Affairs and Special Advisor to the Director General. He was also critical to the successful implementation of the OECS Economic Union, heading the first Regional Integration Unit and participating in negotiations with the Task Force.

"We have lost an exceptional professional whose contribution to the development of the OECS region is invaluable. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family,” Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules stated.

