[MEDIA INVITATION]: Virtual eBook Launch

Research: The Platform for Innovation, Competitiveness and Growth

Friday, May 28, 2021 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States and the Research and Policy Unit of the Department of Finance, Saint Lucia have partnered to make region-specific research easily accessible to policy makers and citizens.

This partnership resulted in the publication of an electronic booklet - or eBook - titled “Research: The Platform for Innovation, Competitiveness and Growth.” 

The media and the general public are invited to tune in to the Official eBook Launch on Monday, May 31st at 3:30PM EST!

The Launch features remarks by:

  • Esther Rigobert, Permanent Secretary, Department of Finance, Saint Lucia
  • Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
  • Jemma Lafeuille, Director, Research and Policy Unit, Saint Lucia
  • Janai Leonce, Chief Economist, Research and Policy Unit, Saint Lucia

Research topics featured in the eBook include (inter alia):

  • Male Underachievement in Tertiary Education
  • Taxes and Demand for Intra-Regional Travel
  • To Have or Not to Have Private Health Insurance Coverage?
  • Measuring Vulnerability: A Multidimensional Vulnerability index for the Caribbean

Tune in live on the official Facebook pages of the OECS Commission (@OECSCommission); the Government of Saint Lucia (@SaintLuciaGovernment); and the National Competitiveness And Productivity Council (@StLuciaNCPC).

In Saint Lucia, the Launch will also be aired live on the National Television Station (NTN).

The eBook will be available for download on the websites of the OECS Commission and Department of Finance, Saint Lucia directly following the launch. 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

