[MEDIA INVITATION]: Virtual eBook Launch
Research: The Platform for Innovation, Competitiveness and Growth
Friday, May 28, 2021 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States and the Research and Policy Unit of the Department of Finance, Saint Lucia have partnered to make region-specific research easily accessible to policy makers and citizens.
This partnership resulted in the publication of an electronic booklet - or eBook - titled “Research: The Platform for Innovation, Competitiveness and Growth.”
The media and the general public are invited to tune in to the Official eBook Launch on Monday, May 31st at 3:30PM EST!
The Launch features remarks by:
- Esther Rigobert, Permanent Secretary, Department of Finance, Saint Lucia
- Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
- Jemma Lafeuille, Director, Research and Policy Unit, Saint Lucia
- Janai Leonce, Chief Economist, Research and Policy Unit, Saint Lucia
Research topics featured in the eBook include (inter alia):
- Male Underachievement in Tertiary Education
- Taxes and Demand for Intra-Regional Travel
- To Have or Not to Have Private Health Insurance Coverage?
- Measuring Vulnerability: A Multidimensional Vulnerability index for the Caribbean
Tune in live on the official Facebook pages of the OECS Commission (@OECSCommission); the Government of Saint Lucia (@SaintLuciaGovernment); and the National Competitiveness And Productivity Council (@StLuciaNCPC).
In Saint Lucia, the Launch will also be aired live on the National Television Station (NTN).
The eBook will be available for download on the websites of the OECS Commission and Department of Finance, Saint Lucia directly following the launch.