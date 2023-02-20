[Media Invitation] U.S. Government to Launch Three (3) Programs in Saint Lucia

INVITATION TO COVER

What: U.S. Government Launches Three (3) Programs in Saint Lucia

When: Friday, February 24, 2023

When: 9:30 am to 11:00 am

Where: Golden Grove Ballroom (3rd floor), Harbor Club Hotel, Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia

Background:

On Friday, February 24th, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Philip Pierre, three of his Cabinet Ministers and United States Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Linda S. Taglialatela, will formally launch three key social development programs that will be implemented in Saint Lucia and are funded by the United States Agency for International Development Eastern and Southern Caribbean (USAID/ESC).

The launch will formally commemorate the start of these three programs, developed in close collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports; the Ministry of Public Service, Home Affairs, Labour and Gender Affairs; and the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment. U.S. government representatives, Saint Lucia government representatives, stakeholders from the private sector, civil society, and most notably Saint Lucian youth, will together formally launch activities in Saint Lucia.

JOURNALISTS, PHOTOGRAPHERS & VIDEOGRAPHERS- PLEASE BE PRESENT BY 9:15 A.M. SHARP

