[Media Invitation] U.S. Government Launches Three Youth-focused Programs in Grenada

What: U.S. Government Launches Three Youth-focused Programs in Grenada

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023

When: 9:30 am to 11:00 am

Where: Crown Ballroom, Radisson Grenada Resort Hotel, Morne Rouge, Grenada

Background:

On Thursday, March 23, Hon. Philip Telesford, Minister for Social and Community Development and Hon. Ron Redhead, Minister of State with responsibility for Youth, Sports and Culture will join Ambassador Linda S. Taglialatela, U. S. Ambassador to Barbados, the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, and the Eastern Caribbean to formally launch three key social development programs in Grenada. Prime Minister, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, will be represented by Ms. Carlyn Mc.Quilkin, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Ministry, with oversight for National Security, Home Affairs, Information and Disaster Management, who will deliver remarks on behalf of the Prime Minister. These programs are funded by the United States Agency for International Development Mission to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

The launch will formally commemorate the start of these three programs, developed in close collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture; the Ministry of Social and Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs; and the Ministry of National Security, Home Affairs, Public Administration, Information and Disaster Management. Ambassador Taglialatela; Grenadian government representatives; stakeholders from the justice sector, private sector, civil society, and most notably Grenadian youth will formally launch these new activities in Grenada.

JOURNALISTS, PHOTOGRAPHERS & VIDEOGRAPHERS- PLEASE BE PRESENT BY 9:15 A.M. SHARP

