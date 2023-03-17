Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
[Media Invitation] Technical Workshop on Mainstreaming the Human Security Approach in OECS Member States

[Media Invitation] Technical Workshop on Mainstreaming the Human Security Approach in OECS Member States

INVITATION TO COVER

Friday, March 17, 2023 — INVITATION TO COVER 

What: Opening Ceremony of Technical Workshop on Mainstreaming the Human Security Approach in the OECS Member States

When: Tuesday March 21, 2023

Time: 9:00 am to 10:00 am 

Where: Saint Lucia (Virtual). Click Here to Register.

Background

Representatives from the Member States of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will gather in Saint Lucia for a Technical Workshop on Mainstreaming the Human Security Approach on 21-22 March 2023, to tackle disaster displacement and environmental migration in the region. The workshop aims to find more effective approaches to address these challenges while centering the attention of policy makers on the complex effects on human security.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is set to host the workshop, in partnership with the donor, the UN Trust Fund for Human Security (UNTFHS). Other contributing stakeholders include the UN Resident Coordinator Office for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Platform for Disaster Displacement (PDD) and the OECS Commission.  

As the region braces itself for the future effects of climate change, this workshop represents a crucial step towards safeguarding the well-being of the Eastern Caribbean's communities. The OECS' innovative and collaborative approach to addressing climate-induced displacement and environmental migration will be closely watched by experts and policymakers across the globe.

Please see the attached Press Note for more information.

Contact us
Maxine ALLEYNE-ESPRIT The International Organization for Migration (IOM)
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Maxine ALLEYNE-ESPRIT The International Organization for Migration (IOM)
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software