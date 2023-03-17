[Media Invitation] Technical Workshop on Mainstreaming the Human Security Approach in OECS Member States

What: Opening Ceremony of Technical Workshop on Mainstreaming the Human Security Approach in the OECS Member States

When: Tuesday March 21, 2023

Time: 9:00 am to 10:00 am

Where: Saint Lucia (Virtual). Click Here to Register.

Background

Representatives from the Member States of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will gather in Saint Lucia for a Technical Workshop on Mainstreaming the Human Security Approach on 21-22 March 2023, to tackle disaster displacement and environmental migration in the region. The workshop aims to find more effective approaches to address these challenges while centering the attention of policy makers on the complex effects on human security.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is set to host the workshop, in partnership with the donor, the UN Trust Fund for Human Security (UNTFHS). Other contributing stakeholders include the UN Resident Coordinator Office for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Platform for Disaster Displacement (PDD) and the OECS Commission.

As the region braces itself for the future effects of climate change, this workshop represents a crucial step towards safeguarding the well-being of the Eastern Caribbean's communities. The OECS' innovative and collaborative approach to addressing climate-induced displacement and environmental migration will be closely watched by experts and policymakers across the globe.

