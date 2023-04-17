Browse categories
[Media Invitation]

[Media Invitation]

INVITATION TO COVER

Monday, April 17, 2023 — Invitation to Cover.

WHAT: Launch of Two USAID-Funded Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) Projects 

WHEN: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 

TIME: 7 p.m. - 8.30 p.m. (AST) 

WHERE: St. James's Club Conference Room, Antigua and Barbuda 

VIRTUAL: View on the  OECS YouTube Page 

 

About the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States – OECS:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is an international organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

