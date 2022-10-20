[Media Invitation] Press Conference of the 72nd Meeting of the OECS Authority
OECS Media Alert
Thursday, October 20, 2022 — OECS Heads of Government have convened the 72nd Meeting of the OECS Authority from October 19th-20th 2022 in Montserrat. The Meeting is being hosted under the Chairmanship of Hon. Easton Taylor-Farrell, Premier of Montserrat. You are invited to join the OECS Authority at a Press Conference to conclude the 72nd Authority Meeting.
Who should attend: The Media
Where: (Hybrid) Montserrat Cultural Center and Zoom
When: Thursday October 20th 2022 at 12:30 pm
Link to Register: https://bit.ly/OECSPressConference