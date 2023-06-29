Browse categories
[Media Invitation] Opening Ceremony and Press Conference of the 7th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture

INVITATION TO COVER

Thursday, June 29, 2023 —  

Opening Ceremony: 

What: Opening Ceremony of the 7th Meeting of the OECS Council of Minsiters: Agriculture 

When: June 30, 2023 

Time: 8:30 am 

Where: Radisson Grenada Beach Resort. 

Virtual: Click here to join virtually. 

 

Press Conference: 

What: Press Conference of the 7th Meeting of the OECS Council of Minsiters: Agriculture 

When: June 30, 2023 

Time: 5:00 pm 

Where: Radisson Grenada Beach Resort. 

Virtual: Click here to join virtually. (Password:101464)

 

Background

The 7th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture will convene in Grenada under the Chairmanship of Hon. Roland Royer: Minister for Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and Food Security, Commonwealth of Dominica.

 

Contact us
Claudia Mc Dowell Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

