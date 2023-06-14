[Media Invitation] Opening Ceremony and Press Conference of the 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority

INVITATION TO COVER

The OECS Commission invites Members of the Media to submit their application for Accreditation ahead of the following events of the 73rd Meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority;



1. The Opening Ceremony of the 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority scheduled for Sunday June 18, 2023 from 5 pm.

2. The Press Conference of the 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority scheduled for the afternoon of Monday June 19, 2023.