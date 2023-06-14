Browse categories
[Media Invitation] Opening Ceremony and Press Conference of the 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority

INVITATION TO COVER

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 — The OECS Commission invites Members of the Media to submit their application for Accreditation ahead of the following events of the 73rd Meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS)  Authority;


1. The Opening Ceremony of the 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority scheduled for Sunday June 18, 2023 from 5 pm.

2. The Press Conference of the 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority  scheduled for the afternoon of Monday June 19, 2023.

 

OPENING CEREMONY 

WHAT: Opening Ceremony for the 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority

WHEN: Sunday June 18, 2023

TIME: 5 pm 

WHERE: Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Conference Room. 

 ACCREDITATION: For Virtual Attendance, Media can follow the Opening ceremony via this link . Media personnel wishing to attend the ceremony MUST apply for Accreditation via this form

Media Colleagues are also invited to tune in to the Official Flag Raising Ceremony (Virtually) on Sunday June 18, 2023 via this link

 

PRESS CONFERENCE

WHAT: Press Conference of the 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority

WHEN: Monday June 19, 2023.

TIME: TBC 

ACCREDITATION: ALL Media personnel wishing to attend the Press Conference, whether virtual or In Person, MUST apply for Accreditation via this form  .

 

About the 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority. 

 The 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority will be held in St Kitts and Nevis, under the Chairmanship of Hon. Dr. Terrence Drew, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

For more information about the OECS, visit this link

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

