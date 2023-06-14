[Media Invitation] Opening Ceremony and Press Conference of the 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority
INVITATION TO COVER
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 — The OECS Commission invites Members of the Media to submit their application for Accreditation ahead of the following events of the 73rd Meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority;
1. The Opening Ceremony of the 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority scheduled for Sunday June 18, 2023 from 5 pm.
2. The Press Conference of the 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority scheduled for the afternoon of Monday June 19, 2023.
OPENING CEREMONY
WHAT: Opening Ceremony for the 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority
WHEN: Sunday June 18, 2023
TIME: 5 pm
WHERE: Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Conference Room.
ACCREDITATION: For Virtual Attendance, Media can follow the Opening ceremony via this link . Media personnel wishing to attend the ceremony MUST apply for Accreditation via this form.
Media Colleagues are also invited to tune in to the Official Flag Raising Ceremony (Virtually) on Sunday June 18, 2023 via this link.
PRESS CONFERENCE
WHAT: Press Conference of the 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority
WHEN: Monday June 19, 2023.
TIME: TBC
ACCREDITATION: ALL Media personnel wishing to attend the Press Conference, whether virtual or In Person, MUST apply for Accreditation via this form .
About the 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority.
The 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority will be held in St Kitts and Nevis, under the Chairmanship of Hon. Dr. Terrence Drew, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis.
For more information about the OECS, visit this link .