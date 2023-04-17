[Media Invitation]

WHAT: Eighth Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Human and Social Development

WHEN: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

TIME: 3 p.m.- 4 p.m. (AST)

WHERE: The John E. St. Luce Finance and Conference Centre, Antigua and Barbuda

Background:

The Council of Ministers Meeting provides the opportunity for Ministers to dialogue on significant policy and programme matters facing social development across OECS Member States and to collaborate in crafting common solutions to the issues that the sector faces.

An in-person and virtual press briefing will be held at the end of the meeting to inform the public of the outcomes and the way forward.

About the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States – OECS:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is an international organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe.