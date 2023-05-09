Browse categories
[Media Invitation] Official Launch of the OECS Trade Expo

INVITATION TO COVER

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 — What: Official Launch of the OECS Virtual Trade Expo 

When: May 10, 2023

Time: 10:30 am 

Where: Virtual. Use this link to join. 

Background:

The OECS Virtual Trade Exposition is a trade event that aims to promote regional trade and investment in the Eastern Caribbean. The three-day virtual exposition will showcase a wide range of products and services from various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, creative arts and technology across all eleven (11) OECS Member States. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with exhibitors, attend informative fireside chats and round table discussions, and network with industry leaders.

 

Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

