[Media Invitation] Official Launch of the OECS Trade Expo
INVITATION TO COVER
Tuesday, May 9, 2023 — What: Official Launch of the OECS Virtual Trade Expo
When: May 10, 2023
Time: 10:30 am
Where: Virtual. Use this link to join.
Background:
The OECS Virtual Trade Exposition is a trade event that aims to promote regional trade and investment in the Eastern Caribbean. The three-day virtual exposition will showcase a wide range of products and services from various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, creative arts and technology across all eleven (11) OECS Member States. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with exhibitors, attend informative fireside chats and round table discussions, and network with industry leaders.