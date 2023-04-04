[Media Invitation] OECS National Trusts Capacity Building Recognition Ceremony

What: Recognition Ceremony: Technical Assistance Project for OECS National Trusts

When: April 5, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 11:30 am

Where: Virtual. Use this link to join.

Background:

With funding from the 11th EDF RIGHT programme, the OECS Commission has over the last 12 months provided "Technical Assistance to the OECS National Trusts and Similar Institutions to offer viable Historic Tourism Products in the OECS." As part of this, a training course was also administered on Fundamentals to strengthen Heritage Tourism Product Development.

Organisations from nine (9) OECS Member States benefited from the project.