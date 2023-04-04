Browse categories
[Media Invitation] OECS National Trusts Capacity Building Recognition Ceremony

INVITATION TO COVER

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 — Invitation to Cover

What: Recognition Ceremony: Technical Assistance Project for OECS National Trusts

When: April 5, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 11:30 am 

Where: Virtual. Use this link to join. 

Background: 

With funding from the 11th EDF RIGHT programme, the OECS Commission has over the last 12 months provided "Technical Assistance to the OECS National Trusts and Similar Institutions to offer viable Historic Tourism Products in the OECS." As part of this, a training course was also administered on Fundamentals to strengthen Heritage Tourism Product Development. 

Organisations from nine (9) OECS Member States benefited from the project. 

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

