[MEDIA INVITATION]: OECS Commission Tablet Handover to Roseau and Derniere Riviere Primary Schools
Press Invitation
Thursday, October 21, 2021 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission will host a Handover Ceremony at the Roseau Primary School on Friday, October 22 at 10 am.
The media is invited to attend.
What:
The OECS Commission is supplying 60 tablets to the Roseau and Derniere Riviere Primary Schools to support the Saint Lucia Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Mathematics Remedial Conquer Math Initiative. This initiative is intended to target students who are under-performing and socio-economically deprived or disadvantaged.
Participants in Friday's Handover include:
Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General, OECS Commission
Mr. Cyrus Cepal, Chief Education Officer, Ministry of Education
Ms. Pearl Regis, Principal of the Roseau Primary School
Ms. Linette Alfred, Principal of the Derniere Riviere Primary School
WHO should attend: The Media
WHERE: The Handovers will be held at the Roseau Primary School at 10 am.