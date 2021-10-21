Browse categories
[MEDIA INVITATION]: OECS Commission Tablet Handover to Roseau and Derniere Riviere Primary Schools

Press Invitation

Thursday, October 21, 2021 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission will host a Handover Ceremony at the Roseau Primary School on Friday, October 22 at 10 am.    

The media is invited to attend.

What:

The OECS Commission is supplying 60 tablets to the Roseau and Derniere Riviere Primary Schools to support the Saint Lucia Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Mathematics Remedial Conquer Math Initiative.  This initiative is intended to target students who are under-performing and socio-economically deprived or disadvantaged. 

 

Participants in Friday's Handover include:

Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General, OECS Commission

Mr. Cyrus Cepal, Chief Education Officer, Ministry of Education

Ms. Pearl Regis, Principal of the Roseau Primary School

Ms. Linette Alfred, Principal of the Derniere Riviere Primary School

 

WHO should attend: The Media

WHERE: The Handovers will be held at the Roseau Primary School at 10 am. 

Loverly Anthony Head of Communication (Ag.), Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

