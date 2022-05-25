Browse categories
[Media Invitation] OECS Blue BioTrade Regional Workshop Press Conference

You're invited!

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 — Regional workshop and validation of the OECS Blue BioTrade Action Plan for the queen conch value chain in the Eastern Caribbean will be held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on May 26 - 27, 2022.

What: OECS Blue BioTrade Regional Workshop Press Conference

When: Friday May 27, 2022

Time: 2 PM (AST)

Where: Sunset Shores Hotel, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Not able to make it physically? No worries! Join us virtually.

Register for the Press Conference!

If you're interested in Blue BioTrade, feel free to Register for the Workshop!

 

View the opening ceremony live on the OECS Facebook Page on Thursday May 26, 2022 at 9 AM (AST).

 

 

 

Agriculture Economic Development Biodiversity
Contact us
Alisha Ally Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Alisha Ally Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

