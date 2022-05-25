[Media Invitation] OECS Blue BioTrade Regional Workshop Press Conference

A Regional workshop and validation of the OECS Blue BioTrade Action Plan for the queen conch value chain in the Eastern Caribbean will be held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on May 26 - 27, 2022.

What: OECS Blue BioTrade Regional Workshop Press Conference

When: Friday May 27, 2022

Time: 2 PM (AST)

Where: Sunset Shores Hotel, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Not able to make it physically? No worries! Join us virtually.

Register for the Press Conference!

If you're interested in Blue BioTrade, feel free to Register for the Workshop!

View the opening ceremony live on the OECS Facebook Page on Thursday May 26, 2022 at 9 AM (AST).