[MEDIA INVITATION] OECS 41st Anniversary Thanksgiving Service
OECS Media Alert
Thursday, June 9, 2022 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will be celebrating it’s 41st Anniversary on June 18th 2022. As part of activities to commemorate this milestone, the OECS Commission will host a Thanksgiving Service on Monday June 13, 2022 at 10 am.
WHO SHOULD ATTEND
- OECS Commission Staff
- The Media
WHEN
- Monday June 13, 2022 at 10:00 am
WHERE
- St Benedict Catholic Church, Morne Fortune, Castries.
- The Thanksgiving Service will be also streamed LIVE via Facebook and Youtube.