Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
[MEDIA INVITATION] OECS 41st Anniversary Thanksgiving Service

[MEDIA INVITATION] OECS 41st Anniversary Thanksgiving Service

OECS Media Alert

Thursday, June 9, 2022 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will be celebrating it’s 41st Anniversary on June 18th 2022. As part of activities to commemorate this milestone, the OECS Commission will host a Thanksgiving Service on Monday June 13, 2022 at 10 am.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

  • OECS Commission Staff
  • The Media

WHEN

  • Monday June 13, 2022 at 10:00 am

WHERE

  • St Benedict Catholic Church, Morne Fortune, Castries.
  • The Thanksgiving Service will be also streamed LIVE via Facebook and Youtube.

Facebook Link

YouTube Link

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software