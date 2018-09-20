[Media Invitation] Let's REAP! Certification Programme Launch

The OECS Commission, Caribbean Development Bank and CARICOM Secretariat invite your media house to virtually cover the launch of 'Let's REAP!' on Wednesday, September 28 at 11AM (AST).

COVID-related school closures in the Caribbean affected approximately 1.7 million children across 21 countries, disproportionately impacting marginalised and vulnerable students.

In July 2021, the Caribbean Development Bank, CARICOM Secretariat and OECS Commission, developed the Learning Recovery and Enhancement Programme (Let’s REAP!) to provide schools leaders and teachers across the region with a roadmap to both bridge the learning gaps that have emerged or worsened due to COVID-19 and accelerate learning outcomes for all students, while improving inclusion.

The first cohort of 3000 educators will commence training in October 2022.

Speakers

H.E. Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Hon. Miss Kay S. McConney, M.P., Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Barbados

Mrs. Yvette Lemonias Seale, Vice-President (Corporate Services) and Bank Secretary, Caribbean Development Bank

Ms. Alison Drayton, Assistant Secretary- General, Human and Social Development, CARICOM Secretariat

Mrs. Elisann Delancy, Let’s REAP Focal Point Turks and Caicos

Live questions from media representatives will be accommodated during the Q&A session.

WHO should attend: The Media

Use the link below to join the live virtual event on September 28 at 11 AM.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84863603469?pwd=K0VaMSswdWIvb01jVTEyQW5xRncyQT09

Meeting ID: 848 6360 3469

Passcode: 682666

We look forward to welcoming you.