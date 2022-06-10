[MEDIA INVITATION] Launch of OECS' Digital Education Capacity-Strengthening Initiative (DECI) to Transition to a Distributed and Immersive Learning Environment

You're invited!

The launch of the OECS' Digital Education Capacity-Strengthening Initiative (DECI) to Transition to a Distributed and Immersive Learning Environment will be held in Saint Lucia on June 10, 2022.

What: OECS' Digital Education Capacity-Strengthening Initiative (DECI) to Transition to a Distributed and Immersive Learning Environment

When: Friday June 10, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. (AST)

Where: Golden Grove Ballroom, Harbor Club, Saint Lucia

Not able to make it physically? No worries! Join us virtually.

Register for the Launch!

The launch will also be streamed LIVE via Facebook and YouTube.

Facebook Link

YouTube Link

For more information see our Press Release