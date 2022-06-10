[MEDIA INVITATION] Launch of OECS' Digital Education Capacity-Strengthening Initiative (DECI) to Transition to a Distributed and Immersive Learning Environment
The launch of the OECS' Digital Education Capacity-Strengthening Initiative (DECI) to Transition to a Distributed and Immersive Learning Environment will be held in Saint Lucia on June 10, 2022.
What: OECS' Digital Education Capacity-Strengthening Initiative (DECI) to Transition to a Distributed and Immersive Learning Environment
When: Friday June 10, 2022
Time: 10 a.m. (AST)
Where: Golden Grove Ballroom, Harbor Club, Saint Lucia
Not able to make it physically? No worries! Join us virtually.
The launch will also be streamed LIVE via Facebook and YouTube.
For more information see our Press Release