Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy GGGI Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
[Media Invitation] Launch of OASYS Project in St Kitts and Nevis

[Media Invitation] Launch of OASYS Project in St Kitts and Nevis

INVITATION TO COVER

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 — WHAT: Launch of the Opportunities to Advance and Support Youth for Success (OASYS) Project in St. Kitts and Nevis. The Project is being implemented by the OECS Commission, and funded by USAID.

WHEN: Friday, June 16, 2023 

TIME: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. (AST) 

WHERE: St. Kitts Marriott Resort, St Kitts and Nevis

 VIRTUAL: View on the  OECS YouTube Page 

 

OASYS Project Description 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and USAID have partnered with national and local government and non-government stakeholders to design the OASYS Project, which builds on the achievements of the previous Juvenile Justice Reform Program II (2016-2022). OASYS will focus on increasing the diversion of youth away from courts and custodial sentences, supporting rehabilitation centers and diversion programs to use evidence-based diagnoses and treatment and facilitating reintegration of youth leaving rehabilitation facilities into their families and communities. 

 

About the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States – OECS:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is an international organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software