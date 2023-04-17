Browse categories
[Media Invitation]

INVITATION TO COVER

Monday, April 17, 2023 — INVITATION TO COVER.

WHAT: Eighth Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Education 

WHEN: Thursday, April 20, 2023 

TIME: 3 p.m.- 4 p.m. (AST)

WHERE: The John E. St. Luce Finance and Conference Centre, Antigua and Barbuda 

VIRTUAL: Use this link to join 

PASSWORD: 150865

JOURNALISTS, PHOTOGRAPHERS & VIDEOGRAPHERS- PLEASE BE PRESENT BY 2.45 P.M. SHARP

Background: 

The OECS Education Sector Strategy (OESS) which sets out the priorities for the period 2012 – 2026 determines the focus of regional education approaches and initiatives and contributes to national education initiatives as well. The imperatives and cross-cutting themes of the OESS seek to respond to major evidence-based needs with a view to improving the overall education systems of the OECS and the ultimate aim of increasing student achievement across the OECS. The strategy was endorsed by The Council of Ministers: Education (COM:Edu) in 2011.

The COM:Edu meeting is typically a two-day face-to-face event that allows for engaging and intense discussions, with participation from Development Partners and other stakeholders. An in-person and virtual press briefing will be held at the end of the meeting to inform the public of the outcomes and the way forward.

About the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States – OECS:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is an international organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Contact us
Malika Thompson-Cenac Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

