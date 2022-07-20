Browse categories
[Media Invitation] 7th OECS Council of Ministers: Tourism

Press Conference

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 — The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica will host the 7th Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Council of Ministers: Tourism on Thursday, July 21, 2022. 

The media are invited to attend a press conference following the Council of Ministers meeting on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 2 PM (AST).

WHAT

The Council of Ministers Meeting provides the opportunity for Ministers to dialogue on significant policy and programme matters facing tourism across OECS Member States and to collaborate in crafting common solutions to the issues that the sector faces. 

WHO

Participants include: 

  • Ministers for Tourism from the OECS Member States
  • OECS Economic Affairs Unit

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Members of the media are strongly encouraged to attend the Press Conference directly following the Meeting.

WHEN

Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 2:00 PM (AST) (approximately)

 

Media are encouraged to confirm attendance by registering here.

Tourism
Contact us
Alisha Ally Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

