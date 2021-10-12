Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
[MEDIA INVITATION]: 7th Council of Ministers Meeting for Human and Social Development

[MEDIA INVITATION]: 7th Council of Ministers Meeting for Human and Social Development

REMINDER: Register to Participate in the Press Conference on October 13!

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 — This year, the annual OECS Council of Ministers for Human and Social Development Meeting will be held virtually from October 12-13, 2021 under the theme "Data and Dialogue for Direction: Using Information and Engaging People to set the new Social Agenda in the COVID19 Era”

The media are invited to attend a virtual Press Conference following the Council of Ministers Meeting on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

WHAT

The Council of Ministers Meeting provides the opportunity for Ministers to dialogue on significant policy and programme matters facing social development across OECS Member States and to collaborate in crafting common solutions to the issues that the sector faces. 

WHO
Participants include: 

  • Ministers for Human and Social Development from the OECS Member States
  • OECS Human and Social Development Unit
  • Development Partners

WHO SHOULD ATTEND
Members of the media are strongly encouraged to attend the Press Conference directly following the Meeting.

WHEN
Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM (approximately)

WHERE

The Press Conference will be held via Zoom. Media are encouraged to confirm attendance by registering at this link.

  

About the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States  OECS:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is an international organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

About the OECS Social Protection Conference:

The Leave No One Behind Social Protection Conference was designed to Promote the development of shock-responsive social protection systems, including their design, administration, monitoring and evaluation.

The 7th Council of Ministers Meeting for Human and Social Development is being held as part of the Social Protection Conference. 

To learn more about the Conference and to register, please click the link: https://spc-oecssdm.vfairs.com/en/

Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.