[MEDIA INVITATION]: 7th Council of Ministers Meeting for Human and Social Development

The media are invited to attend a virtual Press Conference following the Council of Ministers Meeting on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

This year, the annual OECS Council of Ministers for Human and Social Development Meeting will be held virtually from October 12-13, 2021 under the theme "Data and Dialogue for Direction: Using Information and Engaging People to set the new Social Agenda in the COVID19 Era”

WHAT

The Council of Ministers Meeting provides the opportunity for Ministers to dialogue on significant policy and programme matters facing social development across OECS Member States and to collaborate in crafting common solutions to the issues that the sector faces.

WHO

Participants include:

Ministers for Human and Social Development from the OECS Member States

OECS Human and Social Development Unit

Development Partners

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Members of the media are strongly encouraged to attend the Press Conference directly following the Meeting.

WHEN

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM (approximately)

WHERE

The Press Conference will be held via Zoom. Media are encouraged to confirm attendance by registering at this link.

About the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States – OECS:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is an international organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

About the OECS Social Protection Conference:

The Leave No One Behind Social Protection Conference was designed to Promote the development of shock-responsive social protection systems, including their design, administration, monitoring and evaluation.

The 7th Council of Ministers Meeting for Human and Social Development is being held as part of the Social Protection Conference.

To learn more about the Conference and to register, please click the link: https://spc-oecssdm.vfairs.com/en/