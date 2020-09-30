Browse categories
[MEDIA ALERT] Virtual Launch of IOM-OECS Project on Human Mobility & Climate Change

Press Invitation

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 — The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Dominica and its partners officially invites you to the Launch of the IOM-OECS Human Mobility Project “Regional Dialogue to Address Human Mobility and Climate Change Adaptation in the Eastern Caribbean” which will be held virtually today, Wednesday 30 September 2020, at 3:30pm (GMT-4).

The initiative will be simultaneously launched in all countries which are a part of the project: Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis and the Commonwealth of Dominica.

WHAT

The 15-month project is made possible through funding from the Government of Germany and is geared toward building a regional dialogue series in the Eastern Caribbean States that will enhance governments’ capacities to collect, analyse and utilise data on human mobility caused by climate change. To achieve this objective IOM Dominica will work closely with the Global Migration Data Analysis Centre (GMDAC), the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) as well as other local and regional stakeholders.

WHO

The agenda will include remarks by:

  • Michele Klein-Solomon, Regional Director, Regional Office for Central America, North America and the Caribbean (IOM)
  • H.E. Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General, OECS

Donor Remarks (Federal Republic of Germany):

  • Andreas Haack, Chargé d’Affaires a.i.

Project Overview:

  • Natasha Greaves, Head of Office, IOM Dominica

There will also be a question and answer segment after the presentations. 

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The media is invited to attend. Kindly confirm your attendance by registering here. 

WHEN

MEDIA CONTACT 

malleyne@iom.int 

Maxine Alleyne-Esprit
+1767 275-3225 or +1767 285-0794

Maxine Alleyne-Esprit Communications Officer, IOM Dominica, International Organization for Migration
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

