[MEDIA ALERT] Virtual Launch of IOM-OECS Project on Human Mobility & Climate Change

The initiative will be simultaneously launched in all countries which are a part of the project: Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis and the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Dominica and its partners officially invites you to the Launch of the IOM-OECS Human Mobility Project “Regional Dialogue to Address Human Mobility and Climate Change Adaptation in the Eastern Caribbean” , which will be held virtually today, Wednesday 30 September 2020, at 3:30pm (GMT-4).

WHAT

The 15-month project is made possible through funding from the Government of Germany and is geared toward building a regional dialogue series in the Eastern Caribbean States that will enhance governments’ capacities to collect, analyse and utilise data on human mobility caused by climate change. To achieve this objective IOM Dominica will work closely with the Global Migration Data Analysis Centre (GMDAC), the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) as well as other local and regional stakeholders.

WHO

The agenda will include remarks by:

Michele Klein-Solomon , Regional Director, Regional Office for Central America, North America and the Caribbean (IOM)

, Regional Director, Regional Office for Central America, North America and the Caribbean (IOM) H.E. Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General, OECS

Donor Remarks (Federal Republic of Germany):

Andreas Haack, Chargé d’Affaires a.i.

Project Overview:

Natasha Greaves, Head of Office, IOM Dominica

There will also be a question and answer segment after the presentations.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The media is invited to attend. Kindly confirm your attendance by registering here.

WHEN

The Virtual Launch will be streamed live today Wednesday 30 September 2020, at 3:30pm on the IOM Dominica Facebook Page.

MEDIA CONTACT

malleyne@iom.int

Maxine Alleyne-Esprit

+1767 275-3225 or +1767 285-0794