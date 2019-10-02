[MEDIA ALERT] Town Hall Meeting on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change in Dominica

A town hall meeting on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change will be held today, 2 October 2019 at the Colihaut Government School, Colihaut, Dominica. The media are invited to attend.

WHAT

The town hall meeting aims to raise awareness on the impacts of climate change, migration of population and urgent resettlement caused by natural disasters. The general public is invited to the screening of a short movie, followed by an open discussion with key stakeholders and people affected by climate change.

WHO

Participants include:

Experts in the area of Environment and Climate Change in Dominica,

Representatives from the OECS Environmental Sustainability Cluster,

Representatives of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).



WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The general public is invited to attend

The media are invited for interviews.

WHEN

The Town Hall meeting will be held on October 2 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

WHERE

Colihaut Government School, Colihaut, Dominica.

This town hall meeting is the final of three community sensitisation events on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change held in the OECS region. Previous town hall meetings were held in Saint Lucia and in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

*The Town Hall Meeting will also be streamed live on the OECS Facebook Page.