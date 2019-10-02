Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Business CARICOM Climate Change Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECSC ECTEL Economic Development Education Energy Health International Relations Legal Services OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
[MEDIA ALERT] Town Hall Meeting on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change in Dominica

[MEDIA ALERT] Town Hall Meeting on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change in Dominica

Press Invitation

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 — A town hall meeting on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change will be held today, 2 October 2019 at the Colihaut Government School, Colihaut, Dominica. The media are invited to attend. 

WHAT
The town hall meeting aims to raise awareness on the impacts of climate change, migration of population and urgent resettlement caused by natural disasters. The general public is invited to the screening of a short movie, followed by an open discussion with key stakeholders and people affected by climate change.  

WHO

Participants include:

  • Experts in the area of Environment and Climate Change in Dominica,
  • Representatives from the OECS Environmental Sustainability Cluster,
  • Representatives of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).  


WHO SHOULD ATTEND

  • The general public is invited to attend
  • The media are invited for interviews.

WHEN

The Town Hall meeting will be held on October 2 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. 

WHERE

Colihaut Government School, Colihaut, Dominica. 

This town hall meeting is the final of three community sensitisation events on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change held in the OECS region. Previous town hall meetings were held in Saint Lucia and in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

 

*The Town Hall Meeting will also be streamed live on the OECS Facebook Page.

 

Climate Change
Contact us
Josette Edward-Charlemagne Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Alissa Charles German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ)
OECS Communications Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Josette Edward-Charlemagne Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Alissa Charles German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ)
OECS Communications Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software