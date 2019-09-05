[MEDIA ALERT] Town Hall Meeting on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change
Press Invitation
Thursday, September 5, 2019 — A town hall meeting on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change will be held on September 20th at Buccament Bay, Bay Area in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The media are invited to attend.
WHAT
The town hall meeting aims to raise awareness on the impacts of climate change, migration of population and urgent resettlement caused by natural disasters. The general public is invited to the screening of a short movie, followed by an open discussion with key stakeholders and people affected by climate change.
WHO
Participants include:
- Experts in the area of Environment and Climate Change in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,
- Representatives from the OECS Environmental Sustainability Cluster,
- Representatives of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).
WHO SHOULD ATTEND
- The general public is invited to attend
- The media are invited for interviews.
WHEN
The Town Hall meeting will be held on September 20 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
WHERE
Buccament Bay, Bay Area, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
*The Town Hall Meeting will also be streamed live on the OECS Facebook Page.
CONTACTS
Josette Edward
josette.edward@oecs.int
(758) 455 6372
OR
Alissa Charles
alissa.charles@giz.de
(758) 455 6355