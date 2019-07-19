Browse categories
[MEDIA ALERT] Town Hall Meeting on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change

Press invitation

Friday, July 19, 2019 — A town hall meeting on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change will be held on July 20th at Anse-La-Raye school in Saint Lucia. The media are invited to attend. 

WHAT
The town hall meeting aims to raise awareness on the impacts of climate change, migration of population and urgent resettlement caused by natural disasters. The general public is invited to the screening of a short movie on that particular matter which will be followed by an open discussion with Saint Lucian leaders and people affected by climate change.  

WHO

Participants include:

  • Experts in the area of Environment and Climate Change in Saint Lucia,
  • The OECS Environmental Sustainability Cluster,
  • Representatives of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).  


WHO SHOULD ATTEND

  • The general public is invited to attend
  • The media are invited for interviews.

WHEN

The town hall meeting will be held on July 20 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. 

WHERE

Anse-La-Raye school, Saint Lucia. 

 

CONTACTS

Josette Edward

josette.edward@oecs.int

(758) 455 6372

OR

Paul Boettcher

paul.boettcher@giz.de 

(758) 455 6355

