[MEDIA ALERT] Town Hall Meeting on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change
Press invitation
Friday, July 19, 2019 — A town hall meeting on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change will be held on July 20th at Anse-La-Raye school in Saint Lucia. The media are invited to attend.
WHAT
The town hall meeting aims to raise awareness on the impacts of climate change, migration of population and urgent resettlement caused by natural disasters. The general public is invited to the screening of a short movie on that particular matter which will be followed by an open discussion with Saint Lucian leaders and people affected by climate change.
WHO
Participants include:
- Experts in the area of Environment and Climate Change in Saint Lucia,
- The OECS Environmental Sustainability Cluster,
- Representatives of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).
WHO SHOULD ATTEND
- The general public is invited to attend
- The media are invited for interviews.
WHEN
The town hall meeting will be held on July 20 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
WHERE
Anse-La-Raye school, Saint Lucia.
CONTACTS
Josette Edward
josette.edward@oecs.int
(758) 455 6372
OR
Paul Boettcher
(758) 455 6355