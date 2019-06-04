[MEDIA ALERT] Signing Ceremony for License Agreement with Facebook Caribbean

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission will, today, sign a license agreement with Facebook Caribbean that will allow access to Facebook’s Disaster Maps, with the aim of improving emergency response for OECS Member States ahead of the 2019 hurricane season.

Facebook Disaster Maps (FDMs) is an initiative to help organisations address the critical gap in information they often face when responding to natural disasters.

FDMs are dynamic mapping resources with information about where populations are located, how they are moving, and where they are checking in safe during a natural disaster. Using this de-identified and aggregated information, relief agencies will be able to more effectively respond to the needs of affected communities with appropriate services and supplies.

 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

