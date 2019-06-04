[MEDIA ALERT] Signing Ceremony for License Agreement with Facebook Caribbean

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission will, today, sign a license agreement with Facebook Caribbean that will allow access to Facebook’s Disaster Maps, with the aim of improving emergency response for OECS Member States ahead of the 2019 hurricane season.

WHAT

Facebook Disaster Maps (FDMs) is an initiative to help organisations address the critical gap in information they often face when responding to natural disasters.

FDMs are dynamic mapping resources with information about where populations are located, how they are moving, and where they are checking in safe during a natural disaster. Using this de-identified and aggregated information, relief agencies will be able to more effectively respond to the needs of affected communities with appropriate services and supplies.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The media is invited to attend via the below Zoom link.

WHEN

The opening ceremony will be held on Tuesday 4th June from 9:00 AM.

WHERE

Tune in via Zoom Video Conferencing from PC, Mac, iOS or Android click the following link: https://zoom.us/j/232471021

Meeting ID: 232471021

To join via phone use the following options:

Telephone (carrier fees may apply):

+1 408 638 0968 or +1 646 558 8656 US Toll

