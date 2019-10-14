Browse categories
[MEDIA ALERT] Regional Workshop to Feature Stakeholders from Across the OECS

Press Invitation

Monday, October 14, 2019 — Climate Change is the defining issue of our time

WHAT
A Regional workshop on mainstreaming nature-based solutions & Gender Equality in the fight against climate change.

WHO

  • Experts and local actors in the area of Environment and Climate Change Adaptation in the OECS Member States,
  • The OECS Environmental Sustainability Cluster,
  • Regional and International Development Partners.
     

WHO SHOULD ATTEND
All media.
 

WHEN
The Opening Session: October 15th, 9 AM to 10 AM.
 

WHERE
Bougainvillea Conference Room of the Bay Gardens Hotel in Rodney Bay.

CONTACTS

Crispin d'Auvergne
crispin.dauvergne@oecs.int
(758) 455 6368

OR

Patricia Lewis
patricia.lewis@oecs.int 
(758) 455 6313

