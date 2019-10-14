[MEDIA ALERT] Regional Workshop to Feature Stakeholders from Across the OECS
Press Invitation
Monday, October 14, 2019 — Climate Change is the defining issue of our time
WHAT
A Regional workshop on mainstreaming nature-based solutions & Gender Equality in the fight against climate change.
WHO
- Experts and local actors in the area of Environment and Climate Change Adaptation in the OECS Member States,
- The OECS Environmental Sustainability Cluster,
- Regional and International Development Partners.
WHO SHOULD ATTEND
All media.
WHEN
The Opening Session: October 15th, 9 AM to 10 AM.
WHERE
Bougainvillea Conference Room of the Bay Gardens Hotel in Rodney Bay.
CONTACTS
Crispin d'Auvergne
crispin.dauvergne@oecs.int
(758) 455 6368
OR
Patricia Lewis
patricia.lewis@oecs.int
(758) 455 6313