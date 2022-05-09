Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
[MEDIA ALERT] Press Conference - Official Visit of the President of The Regional Council of Guadeloupe to Saint Lucia and the OECS Commission

[MEDIA ALERT] Press Conference - Official Visit of the President of The Regional Council of Guadeloupe to Saint Lucia and the OECS Commission

Press Invitation

Monday, May 9, 2022 — The President of the Regional Council of Guadeloupe is currently in Saint Lucia for an Official Two Day Visit to Saint Lucia and the OECS Commission from May 9th-10th 2022. Tomorrow, Tuesday May 10, 2022, the OECS Commission will host a Press Conference from 11:30 am.

The media are invited to attend.

 

WHO

Panelists include OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules, President of the Regional Council of Guadeloupe Mr. Ary Chalus, OECS Commissioner for Guadeloupe Dr. Ruddy Blonbou, and other members of the Guadeloupe delegation. 

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

- The Media

WHEN

Tuesday May 10, 2022, from 11:30 am. 

WHERE

OECS Commission, Morne Fortune

For Regional Press: The Press Conference can be accessed virtually via this Zoom Link .

Contact us
Loverly Anthony Head of Communications, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Loverly Anthony Head of Communications, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software