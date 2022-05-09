[MEDIA ALERT] Press Conference - Official Visit of the President of The Regional Council of Guadeloupe to Saint Lucia and the OECS Commission

Press Invitation

The President of the Regional Council of Guadeloupe is currently in Saint Lucia for an Official Two Day Visit to Saint Lucia and the OECS Commission from May 9th-10th 2022. Tomorrow, Tuesday May 10, 2022, the OECS Commission will host a Press Conference from 11:30 am.

The media are invited to attend.