[MEDIA ALERT] Press Conference - Official Visit of the President of The Regional Council of Guadeloupe to Saint Lucia and the OECS Commission
Press Invitation
Monday, May 9, 2022 — The President of the Regional Council of Guadeloupe is currently in Saint Lucia for an Official Two Day Visit to Saint Lucia and the OECS Commission from May 9th-10th 2022. Tomorrow, Tuesday May 10, 2022, the OECS Commission will host a Press Conference from 11:30 am.
The media are invited to attend.
WHO
Panelists include OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules, President of the Regional Council of Guadeloupe Mr. Ary Chalus, OECS Commissioner for Guadeloupe Dr. Ruddy Blonbou, and other members of the Guadeloupe delegation.
WHO SHOULD ATTEND
- The Media
WHEN
Tuesday May 10, 2022, from 11:30 am.
WHERE
OECS Commission, Morne Fortune
For Regional Press: The Press Conference can be accessed virtually via this Zoom Link .