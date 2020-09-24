Browse categories
[MEDIA ALERT] OECS/Republic Bank Sustainable Development Movement 2020 Press Conference

Press Invitation

Thursday, September 24, 2020 — The Sustainable Development Movement Summit created an exciting space where Senior Government Officials, Industry and Private Sector Leaders, Global Entrepreneurs and Civil Society converged over two days. Thousands from across the globe were networking and experiencing exchange of thoughts, best practices, untold stories and strategies concerning sustainable growth and development within the Caribbean.

The OECS Commission will be hosting a Post-SDM Press Conference.  

WHO
Officials speakers:

  • Dr. Didacus Jules - Director General, OECS Commission 
  • Lisa Taylor-Stone - Head, Development Cooperation Resource Mobilisation Unit

WHEN
September 25, 2020 from 2:00 P.M 

WHERE
The OECS Commission headquarters, Morne Fortune, Castries, Saint Lucia. 

Media partners outside of Saint Lucia can join the press conference online via zoom (the link will be made available upon request).   

For more information on the OECS/Republic Bank Sustainable Development Movement visit oecssdm.com

Contact us
Loverly Anthony Senior Marketing Specialist
Alisha Ally Communications Specialist (Temp), Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

