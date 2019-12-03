[MEDIA ALERT] OECS to Convene Council of Health Ministers Meeting in Saint Lucia
Press invitation
Tuesday, December 3, 2019 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission will convene the 6th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Health in Saint Lucia from 4-5 December 2019.
The 33rd OECS Pharmaceutical Procurement Service (PPS) Policy Board Meeting will also be held during this time.
The media are invited to attend the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, 4 December from 6:00pm to 7:30pm and the Closing Press Conference on Thursday, 5 December from 4:00pm at the St. James' Club Morgan Bay Resort, Saint Lucia.
WHAT
The 6th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Health of the OECS will be chaired by incoming Chair, Hon. Mary Isaac, Minister of Health and Wellness for Saint Lucia.
Remarks will be delivered by the outgoing Chair, newly elected Minister of Education, Health and Social Services, Sports, Youth and Ecclesiastical Affairs in Montserrat, Hon. Charles T. Kirnon, and the incoming Chair, on the theme "Expanding our reach through solidarity, policy and legislative approach."
Matters for discussion fall under the four pillars of the OECS Health Agenda:
- Healthy Environments and Health Empowerment: Common Policy and Legislative
approaches for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs);
- Equity in Access to Sustainable Quality Healthcare Services;
- Accessible Information for Strategic Governance; and
- Long Term Investment for Resilience.
WHO
Participants include:
-
OECS Health Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, and High-level Officials (Chief Medical Officers). Dr. Kenneth George, Chief Medical Officer in Barbados, will participate as an observer;
-
Representatives from the Health Unit of the OECS Commission;
-
Representatives from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA); the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO); the World Pediatric Project (WPP); the Eastern Caribbean Diagnostic Oncology Network (ECDON); INTERREG CARES; the Healthy Caribbean Coalition (HCC); the Caribbean Med Labs Foundation (CMLF); and the Bjorn Steiger Foundation (BSF).
WHO SHOULD ATTEND
The media are invited to attend the Opening Ceremony on 4 December from 6:00pm to 7:30pm and the Closing Press Conference on 5 December at 4:00pm.
WHERE
The St. James' Club Morgan Bay Resort, Choc, Saint Lucia.
MEDIA CONTACT
Dr. Carlene Radix
carlene.radix@oecs.int
(758) 455 6409