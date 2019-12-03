Browse categories
[MEDIA ALERT] OECS to Convene Council of Health Ministers Meeting in Saint Lucia

Press invitation

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission will convene the 6th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Health in Saint Lucia from 4-5 December 2019.

The 33rd OECS Pharmaceutical Procurement Service (PPS) Policy Board Meeting will also be held during this time.

The media are invited to attend the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, 4 December from 6:00pm to 7:30pm and the Closing Press Conference on Thursday, 5 December from 4:00pm at the St. James' Club Morgan Bay Resort, Saint Lucia.

WHAT

The 6th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Health of the OECS will be chaired by incoming Chair, Hon. Mary Isaac, Minister of Health and Wellness for Saint Lucia.

Remarks will be delivered by the outgoing Chair, newly elected Minister of Education, Health and Social Services, Sports, Youth and Ecclesiastical Affairs in Montserrat, Hon. Charles T. Kirnon, and the incoming Chair, on the theme "Expanding our reach through solidarity, policy and legislative approach." 

Matters for discussion fall under the four pillars of the OECS Health Agenda:

  • Healthy Environments and Health Empowerment: Common Policy and Legislative
    approaches for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs);
  • Equity in Access to Sustainable Quality Healthcare Services;
  • Accessible Information for Strategic Governance; and
  • Long Term Investment for Resilience.

WHO
Participants include:

  • OECS Health Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, and High-level Officials (Chief Medical Officers). Dr. Kenneth George, Chief Medical Officer in Barbados, will participate as an observer;

  • Representatives from the Health Unit of the OECS Commission;

  • Representatives from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA); the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO); the World Pediatric Project (WPP); the Eastern Caribbean Diagnostic Oncology Network (ECDON); INTERREG CARES; the Healthy Caribbean Coalition (HCC); the Caribbean Med Labs Foundation (CMLF); and the Bjorn Steiger Foundation (BSF).

WHO SHOULD ATTEND
The media are invited to attend the Opening Ceremony on 4 December from 6:00pm to 7:30pm and the Closing Press Conference on 5 December at 4:00pm.

WHERE
The St. James' Club Morgan Bay Resort, Choc, Saint Lucia. 

MEDIA CONTACT

Dr. Carlene Radix

carlene.radix@oecs.int 

(758) 455 6409

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

