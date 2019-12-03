[MEDIA ALERT] OECS to Convene Council of Health Ministers Meeting in Saint Lucia

Press invitation

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission will convene the 6th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Health in Saint Lucia from 4-5 December 2019.

The 33rd OECS Pharmaceutical Procurement Service (PPS) Policy Board Meeting will also be held during this time.

The media are invited to attend the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, 4 December from 6:00pm to 7:30pm and the Closing Press Conference on Thursday, 5 December from 4:00pm at the St. James' Club Morgan Bay Resort, Saint Lucia.