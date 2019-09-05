Browse categories
[MEDIA ALERT] OECS Health and Knowledge Fair in Observance of Caribbean Wellness Day

Press Invitation

Thursday, September 5, 2019 — Health and Knowledge Fair in Observance of Caribbean Wellness Day under the theme "Healthy Aging Starts Now"  will be held on 13th September 2019 at Constitution Park, Saint Lucia from 10:00 am.  

WHAT
The OECS Health Unit Joins the regional community in observance of Caribbean Wellness Day and  under the World Diabetes Federation / OECS Diabetes Prevention and Care Project, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Diabetes Associations, will be launching the revised CARPHA Guidelines for Management of Diabetes in Primary Care and a year-long mass diabetes sensitization campaign under the slogan "2Sweet Knowyour#s" . 

The general public is invited to Health and Knowledge Fair where they can take part in the various booths that will be present  ALL DAY

  • Pharmaceutical  Counselling 
  • Physical activity (socacise, Zumba etc)
  • Dental demonstration
  • Nutrition Counselling / Diet Education
  • Blood Glucose & Blood Pressure Screening
  • Health Education (Chronic Disease Self Care Management, Foot Care & Reproductive Health)

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

  • Private and Public Partners
  • The general public 
  • The media are invited for interviews.

WHEN
Health and Knowledge Fair will be held on September 13th from 10:00 am - 4:30 pm. 

WHERE
Constitution Park, Saint Lucia

CONTACT
Eliza James
eliza.james@oecs.int
(758) 458 1260

Contact us
Eliza James Programme Assistant in Human & Social Cluster, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

