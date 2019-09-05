[MEDIA ALERT] OECS Health and Knowledge Fair in Observance of Caribbean Wellness Day

Health and Knowledge Fair in Observance of Caribbean Wellness Day under the theme "Healthy Aging Starts Now" will be held on 13th September 2019 at Constitution Park, Saint Lucia from 10:00 am.

WHAT

The OECS Health Unit Joins the regional community in observance of Caribbean Wellness Day and under the World Diabetes Federation / OECS Diabetes Prevention and Care Project, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Diabetes Associations, will be launching the revised CARPHA Guidelines for Management of Diabetes in Primary Care and a year-long mass diabetes sensitization campaign under the slogan "2Sweet Knowyour#s" .

The general public is invited to Health and Knowledge Fair where they can take part in the various booths that will be present ALL DAY

Pharmaceutical Counselling

Physical activity (socacise, Zumba etc)

Dental demonstration

Nutrition Counselling / Diet Education

Blood Glucose & Blood Pressure Screening

Health Education (Chronic Disease Self Care Management, Foot Care & Reproductive Health)

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Private and Public Partners

The general public

The media are invited for interviews.

WHEN

Health and Knowledge Fair will be held on September 13th from 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.

WHERE

Constitution Park, Saint Lucia

CONTACT

Eliza James

eliza.james@oecs.int

(758) 458 1260