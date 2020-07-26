Browse categories
[MEDIA ALERT] OECS Commission hands over medical equipment to aid in the fight against COVID-19

Press Invitation

Sunday, July 26, 2020 — The OECS Commission would like to invite you to join us virtually for a Handing Over Ceremony on Monday, July 27th 2020 at 9 am. 

Background

The Private Sector Partnership against COVID-19 initiative by the OECS Commission grew from the Sustainable Development Movement 2020 that has at the helm, a rigorous Private Sector Engagement Strategy.  Once the World Health Organisation declared a pandemic on March 11th, 2020, the OECS Commission engaged the region's private sector in the fight against COVID-19.  In two weeks, the Commission mobilized USD 700, 000 to assist Member States.

What will be handed over?

Two of the first monetary donations received were from Massy Stores and Digicel.  Thanks to Massy Stores, the Commission was able to procure five ventilators that have now arrived.  The distribution of ventilators is as follows:

Dominica - 2

Saint Lucia - 2

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - 1

From Digicel's involvement, about 60, 000 masks were sourced and will be distributed to nine of our Member States based on population size.

The British Virgin Islands

Anguilla 

Montserrat

Antigua and Barbuda

St. Kitts and Nevis

Dominica

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Grenada

 

Summary

WHAT: OECS Commission Handover of Medical Equipment 

WHEN

  • The Handing Over Ceremony will be streamed live on Monday July 27, 2020 from 10:00 AM on the OECS Facebook Page

 

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The media is invited to attend the ceremony.

Health COVID-19
The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

