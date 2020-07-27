Browse categories
[Media Alert] OECS Commission Handover to the Camille Henry Memorial School

Press Invitation

Monday, July 27, 2020 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission will host a Handover at the Camille Henry Memorial School on Friday, July 31st 2020 at 2:30 pm. 

The media is invited to attend.

Background

The OECS Commission established a Co-operation Initiative with the Camille Henry Memorial School to enable students of OECS Commission Staff to participate in the online learning platform of the Camille Henry Memorial School due to varying challenges arising from the closure of schools because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

A total of nine (9) students were registered on the CHMS Online School Learning Platform, including 2 students from Dominica.  The Students were registered in Grades 1, 4, 5and Grade 6 for the period May 28 to June 22, 2020.  The OECS Commission – Camille Henry Memorial School Co-operation Initiative enabled Students to engage in interactive forms of Learning through Google Classrooms and Zoom. 

 What will be handed over:

The OECS Commission is supplying 43 face shields to the Camille Henry Memorial School, as an expression of appreciation for the assistance of the Principal and Teachers in accommodating on their learning platform, students of OECS Commission Staff Members.

Participants in Friday's Handover include:

  1. Beverly Dieudonne – Principal of the Camille Henry Memorial School

  2. Delores Francis – OECS Senior Technical Specialist for Trade and Coordinator of the OECS Commission – Camille Henry Memorial School Cooperation Initiative

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: The Media

WHEN: Friday, July 31st 2020 from 2:30 pm

WHERE: The Handover will be held at the Camille Henry Memorial School, Lanse Road.   

 

Loverly Anthony Senior Marketing Specialist
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
