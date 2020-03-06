[MEDIA ALERT] OECS and UNICEF Partner to Host Psychosocial Support Training Workshops

Press invitation

The capacity of Human Services Practitioners to provide counselling and psychosocial support to train first responders during natural disasters will be strengthened through a series of workshops designed to develop these critical skills.

These workshops will be hosted by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, through its Social Development Unit, in partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the National Disaster Management Offices, in six OECS Member States from March to June 2020.

The media are invited to attend the Opening Ceremony of the first workshop which will be held on March 10, 2020 from 8:30am to 9:30am at the Bay Gardens Hotel, Saint Lucia.