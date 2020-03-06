[MEDIA ALERT] OECS and UNICEF Partner to Host Psychosocial Support Training Workshops
Press invitation
Friday, March 6, 2020 — The capacity of Human Services Practitioners to provide counselling and psychosocial support to train first responders during natural disasters will be strengthened through a series of workshops designed to develop these critical skills.
These workshops will be hosted by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, through its Social Development Unit, in partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the National Disaster Management Offices, in six OECS Member States from March to June 2020.
The media are invited to attend the Opening Ceremony of the first workshop which will be held on March 10, 2020 from 8:30am to 9:30am at the Bay Gardens Hotel, Saint Lucia.
WHAT
The experience of extreme weather systems has caused both physical and psychological damages – especially in a context of forced displacement of populations to neighbouring countries. Consistent with the commitment to ensure the highest quality of life for citizens the OECS Commission and UNICEF are partnering to strengthen the capacity of the Human Services to address child protection matters in humanitarian situations.
WHO
Participants include:
-
Representatives from the Social Development Unit of the OECS Commission;
-
Representatives from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF);
-
Representatives from the National Disaster Management Offices and;
-
Human Services Practitioners.
WHO SHOULD ATTEND
The media are invited to attend the Opening Ceremony on March 10, 2020 from 8:30am to 9:30am.
WHEN
The training workshop will be held from March 10-13, 2020.
WHERE
The Bay Gardens Hotel, Rodney Bay, Saint-Lucia.
MEDIA CONTACTS
Dr. Grace-Ann Cornwall
graceann.cornwall@oecs.int
(758) 285-4986