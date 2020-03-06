Browse categories
[MEDIA ALERT] OECS and UNICEF Partner to Host Psychosocial Support Training Workshops

Press invitation

Friday, March 6, 2020 — The capacity of Human Services Practitioners to provide counselling and psychosocial support to train first responders during natural disasters will be strengthened through a series of workshops designed to develop these critical skills.

These workshops will be hosted by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, through its Social Development Unit, in partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the National Disaster Management Offices, in six OECS Member States from March to June 2020. 

The media are invited to attend the Opening Ceremony of the first workshop which will be held on March 10, 2020 from 8:30am to 9:30am at the Bay Gardens Hotel, Saint Lucia.

WHAT

The experience of extreme weather systems has caused both physical and psychological damages – especially in a context of forced displacement of populations to neighbouring countries. Consistent with the commitment to ensure the highest quality of life for citizens the OECS Commission and UNICEF are partnering to strengthen the capacity of the Human Services to address child protection matters in humanitarian situations. 

WHO

Participants include:

  • Representatives from the Social Development Unit of the OECS Commission;

  • Representatives from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF);

  • Representatives from the National Disaster Management Offices and;

  • Human Services Practitioners.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The media are invited to attend the Opening Ceremony on March 10, 2020 from 8:30am to 9:30am.

WHEN
The training workshop will be held from March 10-13, 2020.

WHERE
The Bay Gardens Hotel, Rodney Bay, Saint-Lucia.

MEDIA CONTACTS 

Dr. Grace-Ann Cornwall 

graceann.cornwall@oecs.int

(758) 285-4986

Social Development
Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Grace-Ann Cornwall Head of the Social Development Unit, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

