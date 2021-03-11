Browse categories
[Media Alert] OECS 40th Anniversary Official Launch

Press Invitation

Thursday, March 11, 2021 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission in partnership with the Government Information Service (Saint Lucia) will host the virtual official launch of the OECS 40th Anniversary.

The media is invited to attend.

WHEN: Monday, March 15th 2021 at 10am.AST

WHAT

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) was established by the 1981 Treaty of Basseterre, revised on June 18th 2010, establishing an OECS Economic union.  The OECS region now boasts a membership of eleven countries comprising; Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as protocol Member States; with Anguilla, Guadeloupe, Martinique and the British Virgin Islands as Associate Members. 

On June 18th 2021 the orgnaisation will celebrate 40 years of integration.   This integration movement of Caribbean islands continue to present immense opportunities for sustainable growth and prosperity for OECS Member States and by extension its people. 

The launch will present an overview of the planned events and activities as well as the theme and logo for the 40th Anniversary celebration. 

The agenda includes remarks by:

Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, Chairman, OECS Authority

Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General, OECS

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

The media

General public

WHERE

The launch will be live-streamed on:

Loverly Anthony Senior Marketing Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Loverly Anthony Senior Marketing Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

