[MEDIA ALERT] Nationally Determined Contributions Finance Initiative (NDC FI) Plenary Meeting to be held in Saint Lucia

A Plenary Meeting for the Caribbean's Nationally Determined Contibutions Finance Initiative (NDC FI) will be held from July 3-4 at the Bay Gardens Hotel Saint Lucia. The media are invited to attend.

WHAT

Under the Paris Climate Agreement adopted at COP21, countries agreed to contribute to the global climate effort and materialized their commitments through Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). The NDCs compile multiple goals and targets towards climate adaptation in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation, water, climate-smart agriculture and critical infrastructure.



The NDC Finance initiative (NDC FI) was launched in September 2017. This three-year process aims to catalyse regional NDC implementation by unlocking the investment opportunities in the various sectors, while supporting the transition to more resilient economies.



Three working groups comprising governmental and institutional representatives has been established for each thematic area in order to support the work of the NDC FI. These groups play a critical role in elaborating the national and regional context for the NDC FI as well as in identifying priority issues and actions.

WHO

Participants include:

Professionals in the area of Environment and Climate Change Adaptation in the OECS Member States,

The OECS Environmental Sustainability Cluster,

Regional and International Development Partners.

WHEN

The workshop will be held from July 3-4.

WHERE

Bay Gardens Hotel (Creole pot Conference room), Saint Lucia.

CONTACTS

Crispin d'Auvergne

crispin.dauvergne@oecs.int



(758) 455 6368

OR

Patricia Lewis

patricia.lewis@oecs.int

(758) 455 6313