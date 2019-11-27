[MEDIA ALERT] Launch of new OECS-UNICEF initiative to connect all OECS schools to the internet

The OECS Commission has launched ProjectConnect, which is the first pillar of the GIGA initiative – a global initiative to connect every school to the internet, and every young person to information, opportunity and choice.

ProjectConnect is aimed at mapping the connectivity of all existing schools in the OECS region as a step towards ensuring that every school is connected to fast and reliable internet. A training on data collection with representatives from different Member States is currently being held from November 26-29th, 2019 in Antigua and Barbuda.