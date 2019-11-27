[MEDIA ALERT] Launch of new OECS-UNICEF initiative to connect all OECS schools to the internet
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 — The OECS Commission has launched ProjectConnect, which is the first pillar of the GIGA initiative – a global initiative to connect every school to the internet, and every young person to information, opportunity and choice.
ProjectConnect is aimed at mapping the connectivity of all existing schools in the OECS region as a step towards ensuring that every school is connected to fast and reliable internet. A training on data collection with representatives from different Member States is currently being held from November 26-29th, 2019 in Antigua and Barbuda.
The media is invited to a press briefing on Thursday 28th November at 9 a.m., at the Sugar Ridge Hotel, Antigua and Barbuda.
WHAT
The principal goal of the training activity is to strengthen the capacity of agencies in the education sector in collecting, analysing and using spatial data in schools and to improve connectivity. More specifically, the workshop will provide the opportunity for participants to:
Have a global overview of ProjectConnect;
Collect, edit and disseminate spatial data on schools through the use of open source tools;
Understand key mapping concepts and techniques; and
Analyse data on school location, connectivity and other key indicators.
WHO
Participants include:
Members of the ProjectConnect team;
OECS Statistical Services Unit;
OECS Education Development Management Unit;
Ministries of Education from 9 OECS Member States, namely Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla; and
Official delegates from UNICEF and ITU.
WHO SHOULD ATTEND
WHERE
Sugar Ridge Hotel, Antigua and Barbuda.
