[MEDIA ALERT] Launch of Caribbean Health Safety and Sanitation Guidelines & Training Series

The Caribbean Tourism COVID-19 Task Force will launch its Caribbean Health Safety and Sanitation Guidelines & Training Series today, Wednesday June 24th 2020 from 1:00 -1:45 p.m. ET. The launch will be live streamed on the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Facebook Page .

WHAT

The Caribbean Tourism COVID-19 Task Force is launching core health and safety guidelines, protocols and training with easy-to-use checklists for the Caribbean, aimed at protecting residents and visitors in the reopening and continued operation of tourism services.

WHO

The Caribbean Tourism COVID-19 Task Force:

Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)

Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)

Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO)

Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Center (GTRCMC)

Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Commission (OECSC)

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The media

The general public

WHEN

Wednesday June 24th 2020 from 1:00 -1:45 p.m. ET

WHERE

The launch will be streamed live on the CHTA’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CaribbeanHotelAndTourismAssociation



Participants in Wednesday’s press conference include:

Moderator: Frank Comito, CEO and Director General, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association

Patricia Affonso-Dass, President, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association

Dr. Joy St. John, Executive Director, Caribbean Public Health Agency

Dr. Lisa Indar, Assistant Director, Surveillance, Disease Prevention & Control Division, Caribbean Public Health Agency

Neil Walters, Acting Secretary General, Caribbean Tourism Organization

Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Commission

Dr. Lloyd Waller, Executive Director, Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Center

About the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association:

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is the Caribbean's leading association representing the interests of national hotel and tourism associations. For more than 55 years, CHTA has been the backbone of the Caribbean hospitality industry. Working with some 1,000 hotel and allied members, and 33 National Hotel Associations, CHTA is shaping the Caribbean's future and helping members to grow their businesses. Whether helping to navigate critical issues in sales and marketing, sustainability, legislative issues, emerging technologies, climate change, data and intelligence or, looking for avenues and ideas to better market and manage businesses, CHTA is helping members on issues which matter most. For further information, visit www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com.

About the Caribbean Public Health Agency:

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is the new single regional public health agency for the Caribbean. It was legally established in July 2011 by an Intergovernmental Agreement signed by Caribbean Member States and began operation in January 2013. The Agency is the Caribbean region's collective response to strengthening and reorienting its health system approach so that it is equipped to address the changing nature of public health challenges. The approach is people-centered and evidence-informed. For more information visit www.carpha.org.

About the Caribbean Tourism Organization

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), which is headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean's tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region's finest countries and territories including Dutch, English, French and Spanish-speaking, as well as a myriad of private sector allied members. The CTO's vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean. Among the benefits to its members the organisation provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology. For more information, visit www.OneCaribbean.org.

About the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an international organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean, comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. For more information, visit www.oecs.int.

About the Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre

The vision of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre is to assist global tourism destinations with destination preparedness, management and recovery from disruptions and/or crises that impact tourism and threaten economies and livelihoods globally. For more information, visit www.gtrcmc.org.