[MEDIA ALERT] International Day for Biological Diversity Food Fair and Exhibition to be held in Saint Lucia on May 22 2019

General Invitation

Monday, May 20, 2019 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sustainable Development in Saint Lucia, will celebrate International Day for Biological Diversity 2019 with a Healthy Food Fair and Exhibition at the Provost Park, Morne Fortune in Saint Lucia on 22 May 2019.

WHAT

The theme for International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) this year is “Our Biodiversity, Our Food, Our Health.” The focus is on biodiversity as the foundation for our food and health and a key catalyst to transforming food systems and improving human health.

The event seeks to increase knowledge and awareness of the dependency of our food systems, nutrition, and health on biodiversity and healthy ecosystems, as well as the contributions of our natural systems to human well-being. 

 

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The media, students and the general public are invited to attend.

 

WHEN

The Health Fair will begin at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 with an Opening Ceremony.

 

WHERE

Provost Park, Morne Fortune, Castries, Saint Lucia.

(In the vicinity of DTEMS and the former Radio Saint Lucia).

 

CONTACTS

Natasha Augustin

natasha.augustin@oecs.int

(758) 455 6423

 

Josette Edward-Charlemagne

josette.edward@oecs.int

758-455-6372

 

Jannel Gabriel

jgabriel.sded@gmail.com

758-722-9252  or 758-451-8746

