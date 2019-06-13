[MEDIA ALERT] Fourth Sitting of the OECS Assembly to be held on the 17th June 2019
Press Invitation
Thursday, June 13, 2019 — The Fourth Sitting of the OECS Assembly will be held on Monday, June 17th 2019 at the Parliament Building in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda.
WHAT
Fourth Sitting of the OECS Assembly.
WHO
- The Honourable Gaston Browne, Incoming Chairman of the OECS and Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda; OECS Heads of Government; Director General of the OECS; Representatives from the Parliament of each Full Member State and the Legislature of each Associated Member State; Members of the Opposition.
WHO SHOULD ATTEND
The media is invited to attend this event.
WHEN
Monday, June 17th 2019 from 9:00 AM.
The event will be livestreamed by ABS Television and Radio (website and Facebook page)
WHERE
Parliament Building, St. John's - Antigua and Barbuda
MEDIA CONTACTS
media@oecs.int
Tahira Carter
+1758-285-6250