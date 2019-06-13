[MEDIA ALERT] Fourth Sitting of the OECS Assembly to be held on the 17th June 2019

Press Invitation

Thursday, June 13, 2019 — The Fourth Sitting of the OECS Assembly will be held on Monday, June 17th 2019 at the Parliament Building in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda.

WHAT
Fourth Sitting of the OECS Assembly.

WHO

  • The Honourable Gaston Browne, Incoming Chairman of the OECS and Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda; OECS Heads of Government; Director General of the OECS; Representatives from the Parliament of each Full Member State and the Legislature of each Associated Member State; Members of the Opposition.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND
The media is invited to attend this event.

WHEN
Monday, June 17th 2019 from 9:00 AM.
The event will be livestreamed by ABS Television and Radio (website and Facebook page)

WHERE
Parliament Building, St. John's - Antigua and Barbuda

MEDIA CONTACTS 
media@oecs.int

Tahira Carter
+1758-285-6250 

Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

