[MEDIA ALERT] Fourth Sitting of the OECS Assembly to be held on the 17th June 2019

The Fourth Sitting of the OECS Assembly will be held on Monday, June 17th 2019 at the Parliament Building in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda.

WHAT

Fourth Sitting of the OECS Assembly.

WHO

The Honourable Gaston Browne, Incoming Chairman of the OECS and Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda; OECS Heads of Government; Director General of the OECS; Representatives from the Parliament of each Full Member State and the Legislature of each Associated Member State; Members of the Opposition.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The media is invited to attend this event.

WHEN

Monday, June 17th 2019 from 9:00 AM.

The event will be livestreamed by ABS Television and Radio (website and Facebook page)

WHERE

Parliament Building, St. John's - Antigua and Barbuda

MEDIA CONTACTS

media@oecs.int

Tahira Carter

+1758-285-6250