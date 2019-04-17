[MEDIA ALERT] Council of Ministers' Meeting for Environmental Sustainability to be held in Martinique

The 6th Meeting of the Council of Ministers on Environmental Sustainability (COMES 6) of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will take place in Martinique from 15-17 May 2019 , under the theme “Towards a Sustainable Caribbean Society."

WHAT

The 6th Council of Ministers on Environmental Sustainability Meeting brings together Government Officials, Representatives of International and Regional Institutions to promote partnerships towards a climate resilient region.

Five major themes are on the agenda are:

Harnessing Strength from Diversity;

Leadership, Coordination and Mobilisation;

Elements of the Environmental Sustainability Agenda;

Collective Creativity and Innovation; and

The Private Sector - A critical partner for sustainable development in the OECS.

Last year, COMES 5 was held in Montserrat under the chairmanship of Hon. David Osborne, Minister of Agriculture, Trade, Lands, Housing and the Environment of Montserrat with the theme “Building Resilience on the Frontlines of Climate Change.” This year, the high-level meeting will be chaired by Mr. Louis Boutrin, Elected Executive Councilor with the Environment and Energy Portfolio for Martinique.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The media are invited to the Opening Ceremony, Press Briefing and Exhibition.

WHEN

The Opening Ceremony will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, May 15;

The Press Briefing Event will be held at 5:30 pm on Thursday, May 16; and

The Exhibition will be on display from May 15-17, 2019.

WHERE

Père Pinchon Museum, Fort-de-France, Martinique.

