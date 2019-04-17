[MEDIA ALERT] Council of Ministers' Meeting for Environmental Sustainability to be held in Martinique

[MEDIA ALERT] Council of Ministers' Meeting for Environmental Sustainability to be held in Martinique

Press invitation

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 — The 6th Meeting of the Council of Ministers on Environmental Sustainability (COMES 6) of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will take place in Martinique from 15-17 May 2019, under the theme “Towards a Sustainable Caribbean Society."

 

WHAT

The 6th Council of Ministers on Environmental Sustainability Meeting brings together Government Officials, Representatives of International and Regional Institutions to promote partnerships towards a climate resilient region.

Five major themes are on the agenda are:

  • Harnessing Strength from Diversity;

  • Leadership, Coordination and Mobilisation;

  • Elements of the Environmental Sustainability Agenda;

  • Collective Creativity and Innovation; and

  • The Private Sector - A critical partner for sustainable development in the OECS.

 

Last year, COMES 5 was held in Montserrat under the chairmanship of Hon. David Osborne, Minister of Agriculture, Trade, Lands, Housing and the Environment of Montserrat with the theme “Building Resilience on the Frontlines of Climate Change.” This year, the high-level meeting will be chaired by Mr. Louis Boutrin, Elected Executive Councilor with the Environment and Energy Portfolio for Martinique.

 

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The media are invited to the Opening Ceremony, Press Briefing and Exhibition.

 

WHEN

The Opening Ceremony will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, May 15

The Press Briefing Event will be held at 5:30 pm on Thursday, May 16; and

The Exhibition will be on display from May 15-17, 2019.

 

WHERE

Père Pinchon Museum, Fort-de-France, Martinique.

 

CONTACTS

Josette Edward-Charlemagne

josette.edward@oecs.int

(758) 455 6372

OR

Patricia Lewis

patricia.lewis@oecs.int

(758) 455 6313

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

