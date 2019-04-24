[MEDIA ALERT] Closure Conference of the OECS GCCA Project to be held in Saint Lucia on April 24-25 2019
Press invitation
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 — The Closure conference of the OECS GCCA Project on Climate Change Adaptation (CCA) and Sustainable Land Management (SLM) in the Eastern Caribbean will take place at the Harbor Club in Saint Lucia from 25-26 April 2019.
WHAT
The EU funded OECS GCCA Project on Climate Change Adaptation (CCA) and Sustainable Land Management (SLM) in the Eastern Caribbean was designed to improve the region’s natural resource base resilience to the impacts of climate change through effective and sustainable land management frameworks and practices (regulatory, capacity, awareness) and specific physical adaptation pilot projects.
The EUR 10.6 million project which effectively commenced in January 2014 will close in June 2019. OECS GCCA benefited to nine OECS participating Member States, namely Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The Closure phase includes a conference and an exhibition which pursue eight (8) objectives :
-
promote visibility and awareness of outputs;
-
showcase best/proven practices and pilots;
-
celebrate achievements, benefits and contributors;
-
assess outcomes and results;
-
ensure accountability of deliverables,
-
reflect on lessons, challenges and sustainability;
-
identify needs and opportunities for replication, upscaling and additional support;
-
and reaffirm commitment to strategic and collaborative actions towards CCA and SLM.
WHO SHOULD ATTEND
The media are invited to attend.
WHEN
The Opening Ceremony including remarks by officials will be held on April 25 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
WHERE
Harbor Club, Saint Lucia.
CONTACTS
Tadia
tadia.xantoine@oecs.int
(758) 455 6363