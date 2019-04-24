[MEDIA ALERT] Closure Conference of the OECS GCCA Project to be held in Saint Lucia on April 24-25 2019

[MEDIA ALERT] Closure Conference of the OECS GCCA Project to be held in Saint Lucia on April 24-25 2019

Press invitation

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 — The Closure conference of the OECS GCCA Project on Climate Change Adaptation (CCA) and Sustainable Land Management (SLM) in the Eastern Caribbean will take place at the Harbor Club in Saint Lucia from 25-26 April 2019.

WHAT

The EU funded OECS GCCA Project on Climate Change Adaptation (CCA) and Sustainable Land Management (SLM) in the Eastern Caribbean was designed to improve the region’s natural resource base resilience to the impacts of climate change through effective and sustainable land management frameworks and practices (regulatory, capacity, awareness) and specific physical adaptation pilot projects.

The EUR 10.6 million project which effectively commenced in January 2014 will close in June 2019. OECS GCCA benefited to nine OECS participating Member States, namely Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Closure phase includes a conference and an exhibition which pursue eight (8) objectives :

  • promote visibility and awareness of outputs; 

  • showcase best/proven practices and pilots; 

  • celebrate achievements, benefits and contributors; 

  • assess outcomes and results; 

  • ensure accountability of deliverables, 

  • reflect on lessons, challenges and sustainability; 

  • identify needs and opportunities for replication, upscaling and additional support;

  • and reaffirm commitment to strategic and collaborative actions towards CCA and SLM.

 

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The media are invited to attend.

 

WHEN

The Opening Ceremony including remarks by officials will be held on April 25 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM 

 

WHERE

Harbor Club, Saint Lucia.

 

CONTACTS

Tadia 

tadia.xantoine@oecs.int

(758) 455 6363

Contact us
Tadia Xavier-Antoine Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Tadia Xavier-Antoine Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software