[MEDIA ALERT] CHTA’s Caribbean Tourism Fireworks Press Conference

Press Invitation

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 — The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) continues to host a series of fast-paced, virtual press conferences via Facebook Live to provide insight on destination reopenings during the pandemic.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, October 21, the CHTA will host the Caribbean Tourism Fireworks - Antigua and Barbuda Press Conference from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. ET. The press conference will be live-streamed on the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Facebook Page.

The media are invited to attend.

 

WHO

Participants in Wednesday's press conference include:

Moderator: Frank Comito, CEO and Director General, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association

Panelists: Colin C. James, CEO, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority; and Patrice Simon, Executive Director, Antigua and Barbuda Hotels & Tourism Association

 

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

  • The media
  • The general public

 

WHEN

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. ET

 

WHERE

The launch will be streamed live on the CHTA's Facebook Page for general attendees: https://www.facebook.com/CaribbeanHotelAndTourismAssociation/

Media are encouraged to attend via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2716026919442/WN_--jyN4sHSPegdeZhFdOIig

 

About the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association:

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is the Caribbean's leading association representing the interests of national hotel and tourism associations. For more than 55 years, CHTA has been the backbone of the Caribbean hospitality industry. Working with some 1,000 hotel and allied members, and 33 National Hotel Associations, CHTA is shaping the Caribbean's future and helping members to grow their businesses. Whether helping to navigate critical issues in sales and marketing, sustainability, legislative issues, emerging technologies, climate change, data and intelligence or, looking for avenues and ideas to better market and manage businesses, CHTA is helping members on issues which matter most. For further information, visit  www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com

Tourism
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

