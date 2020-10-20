[MEDIA ALERT] CHTA’s Caribbean Tourism Fireworks Press Conference

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) continues to host a series of fast-paced, virtual press conferences via Facebook Live to provide insight on destination reopenings during the pandemic.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, October 21, the CHTA will host the Caribbean Tourism Fireworks - Antigua and Barbuda Press Conference from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. ET. The press conference will be live-streamed on the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Facebook Page.

The media are invited to attend.