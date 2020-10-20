[MEDIA ALERT] CHTA’s Caribbean Tourism Fireworks Press Conference
Press Invitation
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 — The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) continues to host a series of fast-paced, virtual press conferences via Facebook Live to provide insight on destination reopenings during the pandemic.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, October 21, the CHTA will host the Caribbean Tourism Fireworks - Antigua and Barbuda Press Conference from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. ET. The press conference will be live-streamed on the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Facebook Page.
The media are invited to attend.
WHO
Participants in Wednesday's press conference include:
Moderator: Frank Comito, CEO and Director General, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association
Panelists: Colin C. James, CEO, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority; and Patrice Simon, Executive Director, Antigua and Barbuda Hotels & Tourism Association
WHO SHOULD ATTEND
- The media
- The general public
WHEN
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. ET
WHERE
The launch will be streamed live on the CHTA's Facebook Page for general attendees: https://www.facebook.com/CaribbeanHotelAndTourismAssociation/
Media are encouraged to attend via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2716026919442/WN_--jyN4sHSPegdeZhFdOIig
About the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association:
The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is the Caribbean's leading association representing the interests of national hotel and tourism associations. For more than 55 years, CHTA has been the backbone of the Caribbean hospitality industry. Working with some 1,000 hotel and allied members, and 33 National Hotel Associations, CHTA is shaping the Caribbean's future and helping members to grow their businesses. Whether helping to navigate critical issues in sales and marketing, sustainability, legislative issues, emerging technologies, climate change, data and intelligence or, looking for avenues and ideas to better market and manage businesses, CHTA is helping members on issues which matter most. For further information, visit www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com.