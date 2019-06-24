[MEDIA ALERT] Caribbean Forum on Energy Transportation and Resilience

The Caribbean Forum on Energy Transportation and Resilience will be held from June 26-27 at the Bay Gardens Beach Resort in Saint Lucia under the theme "Opportunities for Investment and Innovation". The media are invited to attend.

WHAT

The main objective of the forum is to develop a blueprint for resilient energy and transportation infrastructure in the Caribbean. The specific objectives in the context of Energy, Transport and Resilience are to:

Highlight regional developments, needs, challenges and opportunities;

Identify and promote sources of financing;

Promote best practices and supportive technologies and tools; and

Foster dialogue, networking and collaboration amongst key stakeholders for targeted interventions.

The Caribbean Forum on Energy Transportation and Resilience should lead to the creation of three main deliverables:

A raodmap for resilient energy and transportation infrastructure investments in the Caribbean, which can be used to develop projects and leverage funds;

New and enhanced partnerships and projects focused on energy and transport including same under the umbrella of the Energy and Climate Partnership of the Americas (ECPA); and

A white paper based on the outcomes of the Forum for submission at the 4th Meeting of Ministers of the Energy and Climate Partnership of the Americas (ECPA) to be convened in Montego Bay, Jamaica in 2020.

WHO

Participants include:

Professionals in the area of Energy in the OECS Member States, the Greater Caribbean, the Organisation of American States ;

The OECS Environmental Sustainability Cluster;

Delegates of the Organisation of American States;

Official representatives of the Government of Saint Lucia and the private sector; and

Regional and International Development Partners.

The media are invited to attend.

WHEN

The Caribbean Forum on Energy Transportation and Resilience will be held from June 26-27, 2019.

WHERE

Bay Gardens Beach Resort, Saint Lucia.

CONTACTS

Judith Ephraim

judith.ephraim@oecs.int



(758) 455 6350

OR

Martin Rufenach

martin.rufenach@oecs.int



(758) 455 6412